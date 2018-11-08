Raheem Sterling Apologises After Penalty Decision, Pep Guardiola Calls for VAR

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called for the implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League after Raheem Sterling controversially won a penalty by tripping himself up against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

The Englishman apologised following the Sky Blues' 6-0 win and explained what happened, per BT Sport (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith):

"I went to chip the ball and I don't know what happened next. I ended up on the floor and turned around. I don't think I felt contact, it was just my bad. I hit the floor and scuffed the floor. Apologies to the ref and apologies to Shakhtar."

Guardiola defended his player, saying "he didn't realise" what had happened, and he added: "I don't like to score a goal in that situation."

But he also called on referees to be given more assistance, per Smith: "VAR, where is it? The referees said a long time ago they must be helped. They don't want to make mistakes. They must be helped. It takes two, three, 10 seconds to make a decision [with VAR]."

