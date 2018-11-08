Raheem Sterling Apologises After Penalty Decision, Pep Guardiola Calls for VAR

Raheem Sterling Apologises After Penalty Decision, Pep Guardiola Calls for VARNovember 8, 2018
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called for the implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League after Raheem Sterling controversially won a penalty by tripping himself up against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.
The Englishman apologised following the Sky Blues' 6-0 win and explained what happened, per BT Sport (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith):
"I went to chip the ball and I don't know what happened next. I ended up on the floor and turned around. I don't think I felt contact, it was just my bad. I hit the floor and scuffed the floor. Apologies to the ref and apologies to Shakhtar."
Guardiola defended his player, saying "he didn't realise" what had happened, and he added: "I don't like to score a goal in that situation."
But he also called on referees to be given more assistance, per Smith: "VAR, where is it? The referees said a long time ago they must be helped. They don't want to make mistakes. They must be helped. It takes two, three, 10 seconds to make a decision [with VAR]."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Mahrez Brilliant and Sterling Superb in Big Win