Vance Joseph: Demaryius Thomas Has 'Got to Move On' After Trade to Texans

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (87) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Demaryius Thomas voiced some displeasure about the way his tenure with the Denver Broncos ended last week, but his former coach believes the new Houston Texans wideout needs to stop worrying about the past.

"He's got to move on. We've got to move on," Denver coach Vance Joseph said on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "He's no longer a Bronco, and I can't spend any time worrying about that. But as far as reading that stuff, I'm disappointed it was presented that way, I really am."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

