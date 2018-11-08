Vance Joseph: Demaryius Thomas Has 'Got to Move On' After Trade to Texans

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Demaryius Thomas voiced some displeasure about the way his tenure with the Denver Broncos ended last week, but his former coach believes the new Houston Texans wideout needs to stop worrying about the past.

"He's got to move on. We've got to move on," Denver coach Vance Joseph said on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "He's no longer a Bronco, and I can't spend any time worrying about that. But as far as reading that stuff, I'm disappointed it was presented that way, I really am."

