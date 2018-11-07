Reshad Jones Doesn't Regret Not Re-Entering Dolphins' Win vs. Jets

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones refused to re-enter Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was rotated off the field in the first quarter, a move he says he doesn't regret, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

However, he did reassert his commitment to the team Wednesday.

"Whatever the coaching staff says we have to do, that's what we're willing to do," Jones said. "I've been one of the best safeties in the league for a long time, and I'll continue to fight and play my ass off for this team."

Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke rotated his starters in the secondary during the game in an effort to get more playing time for rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick. It was Jones' turn to come out in the fourth drive, but he never returned after playing just 10 snaps.

This was a big change after the safety played 100 percent of defensive snaps in each of his last five games, per Pro Football Reference.

While the players reportedly knew of this plan during the week, it wasn't widely accepted.

Jones has missed two games due to a shoulder injury this year, but he has started every game he has played since 2012, earning two Pro Bowl selections in the past three years. He also wants to let fans know his commitment hasn't changed.

"I've never been a quitter," he said. "I've been here nine years, playing my ass off for this team, never been a quitter, never will."

The Dolphins went on to secure a 13-6 victory over the Jets, and Jones is expected to be in the starting lineup Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.