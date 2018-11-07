Yankees' Gary Sanchez to Undergo Offseason Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is going to use the offseason to take care of a nagging shoulder injury.

According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sanchez will undergo surgery on the shoulder that has been an issue since 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

