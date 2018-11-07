Le'Veon Bell Says He's 'Not Apologizing' for Anything in Upside-Down Tweets

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With Le'Veon Bell's deadline to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers looming, the running back took to social media on Wednesday to send a message.

Bell wrote on Twitter that he's "not apologizing" for standing up for what he believes in:

For those who don't want to turn the screen upside down, Sports Illustrated helped out:

He may not apologize, but he may have to try to smooth things over with the locker room after some of his teammates called him out for not showing up earlier this season.

The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to sign with the Steelers for the 2018 season after being slapped with the franchise tag for the second straight year. He has until Tuesday, Nov. 13, to sign the tag and report to the team or forfeit his eligibility for the remainder of the season.

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly reported on Tuesday that there is a "real possibility" that Bell won't sign his franchise tender and will sit the entire 2018 campaign. Per Kaboly, Pittsburgh would have to pay Bell the average of the top five salaries in the NFL if they place the franchise tag on him next summer because it would be his third time tagged, whether he shows up this year or not.

Bell tweeted on Monday that he was departing Miami, and per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the star spent some time at a Pittsburgh fitness center on Tuesday.

All eyes are now on Bell to see what he decides to do over the next week. All options appear to be on the table, as he told Fowler back in January that he is prepared to sit out the entire 2018 campaign or even retired if he was franchised. Through the first nine weeks, he has stuck to his word.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-2-1 in Bell's absence this season.