Jose Mourinho Reacts After Clash with Juventus Players Following UCL Win

Manchester United manager explained his clash with several Juventus players after taunting the home fans following the Red Devils' 2-1 Champions League win on Wednesday, saying the supporters insulted his family but he has respect for the Italian club.

As shared by Football Italia, the United boss was confronted by players, including Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala, after he taunted the fans:

He later said he shouldn't have done so but also stated the Juventus fans had given him hell throughout the match:

Per Liam Prenderville of the Mirror Mourinho also said he "respects" their opponents: "The game was a very good game, a high level game. It doesn't matter at the end. We performed at a high level. I made a little thing. I respect Juventus, their players, their manager, everything. I am very proud of my boys."

United escaped Turin with a vital 2-1 win that could be key to the team advancing to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. Juventus dominated the contest but failed to score more after Cristiano Ronaldo opened proceedings, and the Red Devils hit back late through Juan Mata and an own-goal from Alex Sandro.

It was one of the best European nights the club has enjoyed in a long time, but Mourinho's taunting somewhat overshadowed the performance afterward. The BeIN Sports analysts were disappointed:

ESPN UK's Mark Ogden also criticised the tactician:

This isn't the first time Mourinho has taunted the Juventus fans. In the match at Old Trafford, he raised three fingers to the Bianconeri faithful after the final whistle to remind them he won a treble while coaching hated rivals Inter Milan, per Prenderville.

Wednesday's win leaves United two points behind Juventus in Group H and two ahead of Valencia. With two matches left to play, all three teams are still alive in the race for the next round.

The Red Devils will face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday in another key contest. With three straight wins under their belt, United have built some much-needed momentum before the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

City crushed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 on Wednesday and have won six straight. Their advantage over their rivals in the Premier League is nine points.