Champions League Results 2018: Latest Tables, Top Scorers After Wednesday Games

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United came from a goal down to stun Juventus 2-1, despite a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, in Turin in Group H of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

United's commendable result came on a night when neighbours Manchester City put six past Shakhtar Donetsk. City haven't quite made it through Group F just yet, though, as Hoffenheim claimed a point in Lyon.

Holders Real Madrid scored a big win away to Viktoria Plzen to keep pace with AS Roma in Group G, while Bayern Munich and Ajax both remain on course to qualify from Group E.

Bayern frontman Robert Lewandowski and Real striker Karim Benzema each added two goals to their respective tallies to join the top scorers in the competition, while Gabriel Jesus is on the list after scoring a hat-trick for City.

Wednesday Scores

CSKA Moscow 1-2 AS Roma

Valencia 3-1 Young Boys

Benfica 1-1 Ajax

Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens

Manchester City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim

Viktoria Plzen 0-5 Real Madrid

Juventus 1-2 Manchester United

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the competition's official website)

1. Edin Dzeko, AS Roma: 5

2. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 5

3. Paulo Dybala, Juventus: 4

4. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 4

5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 4

6. Andrej Kramaric, Hoffenheim: 3

7. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid: 3

8. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid: 3

9. Moussa Marega, Porto: 3

10. Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City: 3

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the tournament's official website)

Group E

1. Bayern Munich: 4, 3, +6, 10

2. Ajax: 4, 2, +4, 8

3. Benfica: 4, 1, -2, 4

4. AEK Athens: 4, 0, -8, 0

Group F

1. Manchester City: 4, 3, +9, 9

2. Lyon: 4, 1, +1, 6

3. Hoffenheim: 4, 0, -1, 3

4. Shakhtar Donetsk: 4, 0, -9, 2

Group G

1. AS Roma: 4, 3, +6, 9

2. Real Madrid: 4, 3, +8, 9

3. CSKA Moscow: 4, 1, -3, 4

4. Viktoria Plzen: 4, 0, -11, 1

Group H

1. Juventus: 4, 3, +5, 9

2. Manchester United: 4, 2, +3, 7

3. Valencia: 4, 1, 0, 5

4. Young Boys: 4, 0, -8, 1

Juve appeared in control when former United star Ronaldo put the hosts one up in the 65th minute with a memorable volley. The Bianconeri had the lead, but they were made to rue missed chances by a quick-fire United double late on.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juan Mata drew the Red Devils with a superb free-kick four minutes from time. Stoppage time was approaching when Ashley Young whipped in a devilish free-kick Wojciech Szczesny couldn't handle in the Juventus goal.

The ball went in off a combination of Paul Pogba and Juve defenders Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci to complete a terrific comeback.

United have taken 10 points from 12 to recover from a rocky start in the Premier League. Yet it's this result which will have many believing manager Jose Mourinho can still turn this season into something special.

The group's other game saw Valencia ease past Young Boys at home thanks to a brace from Santi Mina before Carlos Soler added a third. Los Che are still in with an outside chance of qualification, even though United's shock win has made their task harder.

City ran riot in Group F, with Jesus netting three times, including two goals from the penalty spot. Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and David Silva added to the Citizens' tally at the Etihad Stadium.

The latter had opened the scoring to maintain his increasing proficiency in front of goal in recent seasons:

City have to wait on qualification after Andrej Kramaric and Pavel Kaderabek scored to bring Hoffenheim back from two goals down in Lyon. Nabil Fekir and reported City target Tanguy Ndombele had put the hosts in front.

The holders reasserted themselves by scoring five in the Czech Republic on the watch of caretaker manager Santiago Solari. Karim Benzema netted a brace to bring up a landmark in his career with Los Blancos:

Casemiro and Toni Kroos also scored as Real ran out comfortable winners, even if skipper Sergio Ramos escaped punishment after connecting with an elbow during a clash with Plzen defender Milan Havel.

Roma still lead the group, despite Los Blancos' big win, after beating 10-man CSKA Moscow in Russia. Kostas Manolas put the visitors in front before Arnor Sigurdsson equalised five minutes after the break.

CSKA were reduced to 10 once Hordur Magnusson was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards. Roma made the man advantage count when midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini netted the winner nine minutes later to highlight an impressive performance:

Bayern Munich lead the way in Group E after Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace against AEK Athens at the Allianz Arena. Ajax are keeping the pressure on Die Roten thanks to former Southampton ace Dusan Tadic's equaliser in Benfica.

The big names remain in pole position to reach the last 16 ahead of the last two games of the Champions League group stage. Expect Juve, United, Bayern and City to all confirm qualification in the coming weeks.