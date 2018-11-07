Manchester United Transfer News: Joachim Andersen Wanted in Latest Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Joachim Andersen of Sampdoria during the Pre-Season Friendly between Fulham v Sampdoria at the EBB Stadium on August 1, 2018 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly joined the list of suitors for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, one of the top youngsters in Serie A this season.

According to La Repubblica (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), manager Jose Mourinho has been convinced of the 22-year-old Dane's talent. The Red Devils have long been linked with several centre-backs, including Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire, and Andersen may finally solve their defensive issues.

                                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

