Manchester United Transfer News: Joachim Andersen Wanted in Latest Rumours

Manchester United have reportedly joined the list of suitors for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, one of the top youngsters in Serie A this season.

According to La Repubblica (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), manager Jose Mourinho has been convinced of the 22-year-old Dane's talent. The Red Devils have long been linked with several centre-backs, including Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire, and Andersen may finally solve their defensive issues.

