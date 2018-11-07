Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Tennessee owns the rivalry with Kentucky, leading the all-time series 79-25-9, winning 31 of the last 33 meetings straight up, and going 8-2 against the spread over the last 10. But the Wildcats beat the Volunteers last year. For the 114th time it's Kentucky vs. Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

College football point spread: The Wildcats opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.0-21.0 Wildcats (College football picks on every game)

Why the Kentucky Wildcats can cover the spread

The Wildcats are looking to rebound this week from a 34-17 loss at home to Georgia last week. Kentucky, as a 10-point underdog, only trailed the Bulldogs 7-3 late into the second quarter, then gave up the game's next 21 points. The Wildcats pulled to within 31-17 with nine minutes to go but could get no closer.

On the day Kentucky got beat across most of the stat sheet but what really hurt was scoring a total of just three points on three drives that reached inside the Georgia 35-yard line.

Also, last week was the first time this season the Wildcats defense allowed more than 20 points in a game. On the season Kentucky has out-gained and out-rushed seven of its nine opponents.

The Wildcats may be disheartened at missing out on winning the SEC East but at 7-2 overall they're still shooting to play in a nice bowl.

Why the Tennessee Volunteers can cover the spread

The Volunteers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 14-3 victory over Charlotte last week. Tennessee took an early 7-0 lead on an 82-yard punt return for a score by Marquez Callaway, drove its next possession 63 yards to a touchdown, then cruise-controlled from there.

On the day the Vols came up with less than 200 yards of total offense but held the 49ers to just 244.

Two weeks ago Tennessee led South Carolina 21-9 in the third quarter, eventually lost 27-24 but covered as a 10-point dog. In fact, while the Vols couldn't cover as three-touchdown favorites last week they were 3-1 ATS their previous four games.

At 4-5 overall Tennessee needs two wins in its last three games to become bowl-eligible.

Smart betting pick

Kentucky is coming off what must be a deflating defeat, and may have a tough time getting up for this one. Meanwhile Tennessee has been beating the number as of late, perhaps making some progress in these latter stages of its first season under the new coaching regime. Smart money here takes the points with the Vols.

College football betting trends

Kentucky is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs Tennessee.

The total has gone over in Kentucky's last four games vs Tennessee.

The total has gone over in seven of Tennessee's last 10 games vs its conference.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.