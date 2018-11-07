Dahntay Jones: Zion Williamson Could Be Duke GOAT After Debut vs. Kentucky

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Duke basketball star Dahntay Jones sees greatness in store for Blue Devils freshman Zion Williamson.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Wednesday, Jones expressed his belief that Williamson could go down as the greatest player to ever don the school's uniform.

"I think he could be [the best Duke basketball player ever] because of his natural ability," Jones said. "His ability is unique. It stands out."

Williamson made his regular-season debut for the No. 4 Blue Devils on Tuesday and turned in a dominant performance in Duke's 118-84 drubbing of the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

He finished second on the team in scoring with 28 points while adding seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and just one turnover.

When asked how Williamson can make being an all-time great a reality, Jones suggested that it'll come down to effort.

"He just has to have a tremendous work ethic," Jones said. "If he has that, with the energy he brings to the game, he's definitely gonna be the best."

Williamson's next opportunity to cement his place in the annals of Duke basketball history will come Sunday when the Blue Devils face Army.