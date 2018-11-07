Devin Booker Rips Suns, Says Effort Was 'Embarrassing' in Loss vs. Nets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Phoenix. The Nets won 104-82. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Devin Booker was not happy with the Phoenix Suns' effort in a 104-82 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.  

"It sucks, man," he told reporters, per ESPN.com. "We thought last game would be our step forward. We definitely took a step back tonight. We didn't protect home court, came in here and got blown out in front of our fans. It's embarrassing."

Booker also cited a lack of team chemistry following the loss.

"I think all good teams have that trust and chemistry, where they're able to get on each other and know that it's for a better purpose," he said. "For us, I don't think we have that right now. We're not comfortable with each other. ... We don't push each other, and I think that's what we need to do."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Updated Mock Draft as NCAA Season Starts

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Updated Mock Draft as NCAA Season Starts

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Finding NBA's Cinderella MVP Candidates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Finding NBA's Cinderella MVP Candidates

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Booker Says Dudley Made an Impact on Him

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Booker Says Dudley Made an Impact on Him

    Azcentral
    via Azcentral

    LeVert's 26 Pts to Lift Nets Past Struggling Suns 104-82

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    LeVert's 26 Pts to Lift Nets Past Struggling Suns 104-82

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com