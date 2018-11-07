Devin Booker Rips Suns, Says Effort Was 'Embarrassing' in Loss vs. Nets

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Devin Booker was not happy with the Phoenix Suns' effort in a 104-82 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

"It sucks, man," he told reporters, per ESPN.com. "We thought last game would be our step forward. We definitely took a step back tonight. We didn't protect home court, came in here and got blown out in front of our fans. It's embarrassing."

Booker also cited a lack of team chemistry following the loss.

"I think all good teams have that trust and chemistry, where they're able to get on each other and know that it's for a better purpose," he said. "For us, I don't think we have that right now. We're not comfortable with each other. ... We don't push each other, and I think that's what we need to do."

