Eagles' Jason Kelce Blasts 'Fair-Weather' Cowboys Fans

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' Sunday night clash with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, Eagles center Jason Kelce expressed his dislike for Philly's NFC East rivals.

Appearing Wednesday on 94WIP, Kelce ripped the Cowboys organization, as well as a portion of their fanbase:

"There's certainly a rivalry there, we play them twice a year. I would say mostly I just don't think a lot of players, in particular me, just don't really like the franchise, the organization, what it stands for—what it's always stood for. This goes back to the lockout when they were getting replacement players, how outspoken the Dallas Cowboys franchise was in ending that. I've just never really appreciated what the organization—and what its fans really stood for. A lot of fair-weather people from across the country that just kind of fell in love because they're winners instead of having any type of emotional connection to the team whatsoever."

Kelce noted that while he respects some Cowboys players, he isn't a fan of the organization as a whole: "There's a ton of players they got that I got a lot of respect for, Sean Lee, Travis Frederick—unfortunately is going through some serious health concerns, but he's a tremendous player. I've got some respect for some of their guys. It's most of the organization that you don't like."

The 4-4 Eagles can severely damage the 3-5 Cowboys' playoff chances Sunday night if they can come through as home favorites.

Philadelphia trails the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins by just one game. With a win, the Eagles could jump into a tie for the division lead if the Redskins lose on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

The Cowboys have lost two games in a row and three of their past four, while the Eagles have won two of their past three and are coming off a bye.