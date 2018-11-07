Manchester City Reportedly Show Interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka Transfer

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly set to keep tabs on the development of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, the Premier League champions have been impressed by the form of the London native, who turns 21 on November 26, since he burst into the Eagles' starting XI last season.

"The Blues' need for a new right-back is not immediate with 28-year-old England first-choice Kyle Walker and Brazil international Danilo, 27 years old, on their books," Kajumba wrote. "But Wan-Bissaka's displays have put him contention for when they next look to strengthen in that area."

The Palace man made his debut under manager Roy Hodgson in February, having honed his skills in the south London club's academy setup. Ever since then, he has looked at home in the Premier League and he picked up his first Under-21 cap for England in September too.

In 2018-19, Wan-Bissaka has taken his game to another level and has been the standout man in a Palace team that has struggled at times.

He has been a defensive colossus this term for the Selhurst Park outfit:



The fact that City are said to be tracking his development is a testament to the raw ability the right-back has shown.

Playing in defence can be unforgiving for players who are new to the league, but Wan-Bissaka has relished his duties at the back. It's rare to see any winger get the better of him, as his turn of pace, physicality and ability to time tackles perfectly makes him an ominous opponent.

Although Palace do operate with caution in terms of their playing style, he has also been a threat going forward. Wan-Bissaka can win headers and take opponents on, and his final ball does appear to be improving too.

Per Scouted Football, he can have an impact on matches going both ways:



It was reportedly by Tom Farmery of the MailOnline recently that Everton were exploring a possible move for the youngster in January. HLTCO doesn't think the youngster will be going anywhere any time soon, though:



City have one of the league's best right-backs on their books already in Walker. Since arriving from Tottenham, the England international has adapted brilliantly to the way Pep Guardiola wants to play, being able to tear up the outside of the pitch or drop infield to add extra numbers to midfield.

Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a meteoric rise, and the chance to move to City in one of the next couple of windows would continue that. Still, for a footballer whose top-flight career is less than a year old, a move to a European giant in the coming months would feel a little too early.

Another year or two at Palace, where he clearly feels comfortable and is adored by the supporters, would enable him to continue his development. Should he stick on an upward trajectory, offers from clubs of the calibre of City will be inevitable.