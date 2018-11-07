Report: Manchester United, Juventus Contact Jordi Alba Amid Contract Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United and Juventus have reportedly made contact with representatives for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba with a view to a future transfer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), the Blaugrana have left it "very late" to extend the contract of the Spain international, with his current terms poised to run out in 2020.

United and Juventus are said to have told Alba's agent they would be ready to "intervene" when the time is right.

It was reported by Sport (h/t Goal) recently that Barcelona are set to offer a contract to the defender, as they are concerned about interest in his services from the Premier League. Since joining Barcelona in 2012, the former Valencia man has established himself as one of the best full-backs in world football.

Speaking to Sport (h/t Ullal) last month Pep Segura, the general manager at the Camp Nou, said it was "not a necessity" to renew Alba's contract soon because there's plenty of time before it expires.

While he's now 29 years old, Barcelona will no doubt be keen to keep someone of his experience and influence around for a while yet. Manager Ernesto Valverde doesn't have another natural option for left-back in the squad either following the sale of Lucas Digne to Everton.

The Blaugrana have been a little inconsistent this season, but Alba has once again shown himself as one of the most reliable players available to Valverde.

Going forward he makes such a massive impact for the Blaugrana:



Alba's linkup with Lionel Messi has flourished down the years, with the former often able to latch on to the latter's lofted passes. Messi is also regularly well-positioned when Alba gets to the byline to cut crosses back.

The full-back provides excellent natural balance out on the left flank, and the speed with which he breaks forward makes him difficult to contain. As an attacking force there aren't many left-backs in the world who can match him.

Remarkably, Alba has been left out of the Spain squad recently under manager Luis Enrique; Samuel Marsden thinks the Barcelona man must be in this time based on his excellent form:



United and Juventus might sense an opportunity to sign Alba in the coming months, especially if the summer rolls around and there's no contract extension sorted.

While the Red Devils have agreed a new long-term deal with Luke Shaw recently and Juventus have Alex Sandro on their books, it's easy to see why they've put themselves in the frame to potentially land Alba.

Even so, the defender seems happy with life in Barcelona and at the Camp Nou he continues to challenge for trophies on a regular basis. Should the Catalan side put some favourable terms in front of him, it's tough to see Alba moving anywhere else for the time being.