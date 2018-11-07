Luciano Spalletti Says Milan Skriniar Worth over €120M Amid Barcelona Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

Inter Milan's Slovak defender Milan Skriniar acknowledges the public at the end of the UEFA Champions League group B football match Inter Milan vs Barcelona on November 6, 2018 at San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has said interested clubs should fork out €120 million or more if they want to sign centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Per Sport, La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs said to be interested in the Inter defender.

After Skriniar helped the Nerazzurri hold Barca to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Tuesday, Spalletti said: "If it's Barcelona, they will have to pay €100 million, and if I am them I would pay a €20 million tip on top. And if I'm Real Madrid, the [€100m] with a €40 million tip—that is how highly I rate Skriniar."

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    The Dangerous Deification of Our Sporting Idols

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Dangerous Deification of Our Sporting Idols

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Pogba Has 'No Regrets' Leaving Juve for Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Has 'No Regrets' Leaving Juve for Man Utd

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Lessons Learned at the San Siro

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Lessons Learned at the San Siro

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Betis Coach Think Barca Shouldn't Risk Messi...Against Betis 🤔

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Betis Coach Think Barca Shouldn't Risk Messi...Against Betis 🤔

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English