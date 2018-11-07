Luciano Spalletti Says Milan Skriniar Worth over €120M Amid Barcelona Rumours

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has said interested clubs should fork out €120 million or more if they want to sign centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Per Sport, La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs said to be interested in the Inter defender.

After Skriniar helped the Nerazzurri hold Barca to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Tuesday, Spalletti said: "If it's Barcelona, they will have to pay €100 million, and if I am them I would pay a €20 million tip on top. And if I'm Real Madrid, the [€100m] with a €40 million tip—that is how highly I rate Skriniar."

