How All 30 MLB Teams Rank as Potential Free-Agent Destinations This Winter

30 of 30

Harry How/Getty Images

Atmosphere

The Dodgers extended their title drought past three decades, but also led baseball in attendance.

Say what you want about beachballs and fans leaving early to beat the traffic—the Dodgers are a major draw in Southern California.

Score: 8

Payroll

The Dodgers dipped to third in spending in 2018, but remain open for business.

They already re-upped ace Clayton Kershaw to a three-year, $93 million extension and ought to be in the market for Harper as well.

Honestly, it would be shocking if Los Angeles didn't make a seismic splash this winter.

Score: 9

Can they win now?

Six consecutive division titles and two straight World Series appearances just about say it all. Yes, it's easy to pick on the Dodgers for spending so much and enjoying so much regular season success only to fall short at the finish line.

But they're in the hunt annually and that likely won't change anytime soon.

Score: 9

Can they win later?

Somehow, despite being perennial contenders, the Dodgers have the game's No. 10 farm system. Outfielder Alex Verdugo got his first taste of MLB action and is poised to be a significant factor next season. After that, there's a fine mix of young catchers (Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith) and high-upside arms (Dustin May, Gavin Lux).

The Dodgers don't need such a deep farm, but they've got one.

Score: 8

Total score: 34

All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.