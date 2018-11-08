Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 10 NFL Picks

2 of 14

They'll face them twice in the next three weeks, but because the revamped Chicago Bears have yet to meet the Detroit Lions this season, we don't know exactly what to expect in Sunday's divisional battle between the NFC North foes.

With Chicago laying slightly less than a touchdown at home, two of our three analysts are rolling the dice on the team that has won back-to-back games by double-digit margins rather than the team that has lost back-to-back games by double-digit margins.

"A Bears pick this week has less to do with Chicago and far more to do with the Lions and their Jekyll-and-Hyde performance," Sobleski said. "One week, head coach Matt Patricia's squad looks highly competitive, then comes out flat the very next game. Detroit is now dealing with a two-game skid and just surrendered 10 sacks to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Imagine if Khalil Mack returns to the Bears lineup after missing the previous two contests to wreak havoc."

Mack isn't 100 percent, though, and an argument can be made that after back-to-back weeks of Hyde, we're in for a Jekyll-like showing from the Lions. In fact, that's basically the argument Davenport is making.

"There are a lot of games this week that are hard to get a read on—this one included," he said. "And I get a tad queasy every time I think about taking a Lions team that just gave up 10 sacks to the Vikings against a Bears team that might get Mack back. He's been out a couple weeks and may want to get back in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation by logging 10 sacks himself. But the Lions aren't as bad (I think) as that clunker of a performance, and this is a division game. Chicago wins but doesn't cover."

It should be pointed out that Davenport is leading our predictor standings and that those among us who pick against the majority as lone wolves are 37-34 this season. So you might not want to empty your wallet here.

Score Prediction: Chicago 26, Detroit 17