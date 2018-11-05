ESPN: Nevada Sportsbooks Lost $7-10M from Sunday's NFL Week 9 Action

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Nevada sportsbooks reportedly lost between $7 million and $10 million during Sunday's Week 9 NFL games.

On Monday, David Purdum of ESPN.com reported it was "one of the betting public's best" days as three heavily wagered teams—the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers—all covered the point spread during Sunday's action.

"We were pretty much done at that point," MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood told Purdum about the Chiefs' 37-21 win over the Cleveland Browns as a eight-point favorite. "Disaster."

Purdum noted sportsbooks in Mississippi and New Jersey also reported Sunday losses.

The success represents a turn of fortune after a poor start to the 2018 NFL season for bettors.

Last week, Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Nevada sportsbooks won a record $56.3 million in September, the first month of the NFL campaign.

The public has one more chance to make Vegas pay in Week 9 as the Tennessee Titans take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are listed as five-point home favorites in the primetime contest, per OddsShark.