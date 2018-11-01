Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 9 NFL Picks

12 of 13

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have been multiple-point underdogs twice this season. On both occasions, they covered in non-winning performances (a two-point loss to the Rams and a tie with Minnesota). That's exactly what the majority of our analysts figure will happen when they face the New England Patriots Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

"The Patriots are simply better than the Packers at the moment," Sobleski said. "However, Green Bay tends to keep games close, thus giving Aaron Rodgers a chance to pull a victory from the jaws of defeat. Usually, that's all he needs. More than half of Green Bay's games this season have been decided by three points or fewer, which makes a 5.5 spread all the more enticing."

Davenport isn't convinced.

"This is either my contrarian special of Week 9 or my 'What the hell was I thinking?' special—I'm not entirely sure which," he said. "And I'd feel better about this pick if I knew Sony Michel was a go for the game after watching New England without him Monday night. But the Pats have won 11 in a row a home, and during that stretch, they're 9-2 against the spread. Throw in a cross-country ride for the Packers after a crushing loss in L.A., the loss of starting safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and a Green Bay defense I didn't trust before that trade, I'm laying the points against Rodgers. Pats win and cover—barely."

Those among us who pick against the majority as lone wolves are 33-31 this season, for what it's worth. But the Patriots were sluggish against the Bills in Week 8, and they're now facing a desperate team on short rest.

Our panelists would probably prefer to have a touchdown in their back pockets, but they're still clearly leaning in Green Bay's direction.

Predictions

Davenport: New England (-5.5)

Gagnon: Green Bay (+5.5)

Sobleski: Green Bay (+5.5)

Consensus: Green Bay (+5.5)

Score Prediction: New England 30, Green Bay 28