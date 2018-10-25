Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 8 NFL Picks

7 of 14

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ever since failing to show up for an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Jets, the Detroit Lions have covered the point spread in five consecutive games—a stretch which includes two impressive home victories over the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

Detroit is getting healthy and hot, and it is laying a mere three points at home against a less healthy and less hot Seattle Seahawks team. Two of our three experts are on board.

"After a rough start, the Lions finally found their footing under first-year head coach Matt Patricia," Sobleski said. "The team is clearly all-in after winning three of its last four games, and it showed when the organization acquired one of the league's best interior defenders, Damon Harrison, from the Giants. The Lions are now able to do three things well: protect their quarterback, slow opposing ground games and create effective pressure packages. Seattle has won three of its last four as well, but Detroit appears further along with its development."

The Seahawks are well-rested following back-to-back bye weeks (the first was technically a matchup with the Oakland Raiders, but let's be real). They've lost only one game by more than three points and have yet to lose by more than one score, so quarterback Russell Wilson should keep them in this road game, too.

With that in mind, Davenport isn't willing to lay the three points alongside his colleagues.

"This wasn't an easy call," he admitted. "It's a matchup of two teams that might be kind of good unless they aren't. And the Lions are playing at home with a nice head of steam after handling the Dolphins last week. But while there are things the Lions are doing well this year, defending the run isn't one of them—they're allowing almost 140 yards per game on the ground. Harrison will help in that regard, but he isn't likely to fix a bad run defense in less than a week. The Seahawks have refocused their offense on the ground game as of late, which should allow them to control the tempo of this game. In what I expect to be one of Week 8's closer contests, I'll take the points."

Predictions

Davenport: Seattle (+3)

Gagnon: Detroit (-3)

Sobleski: Detroit (-3)

Consensus: Detroit (-3)

Score Prediction: Detroit 26, Seattle 23