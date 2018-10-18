Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 7 NFL Picks

2 of 14

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Long known for stumbling out of the gate and losing games they aren't supposed to lose, the Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed smooth sailing through six weeks. They have four victories over opponents they were supposed to beat and two losses as underdogs.

Does that mean you shouldn't have any misgivings about the Bolts as near-touchdown favorites over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in London? Our panel isn't convinced, partly because the Titans are due after back-to-back losses and the Chargers are due after three consecutive wins.

Plus, the Bolts just might be exhausted.

"The Chargers are clearly one of the AFC's best teams and Philip Rivers has been exceptional, but their current scheduling quirk is brutal," Sobleski said in defense of his decision to take Tennessee and the points. "First, the Chargers flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland to play the Browns last Sunday. The team then stayed in Cleveland this week to practice before flying to London for Sunday's contest against the Titans. Tennessee, meanwhile, played at home last weekend before making the trip. Funny things tend to happen during these international contests, and the Titans play up or down to their opponents."

The Titans have their share of issues, but a 21-0 Week 6 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens was likely an anomaly. Regardless, Davenport is still willing to give up those 6.5 points with the streaking Chargers.

"Maybe this is it," Davenport said. "Maybe this is the week that the Chargers lay an egg against a team they should beat handily. Or maybe, just maybe, this is the year those same Chargers become what they've appeared to be in flashes for years—legit. Rivers is playing like an MVP candidate. Melvin Gordon is running like the second-best tailback in the NFL, even if that makes him the second-best back in Los Angeles. There's also the matter of the 106 total yards and seven first downs the Titans had last week in a home game that was actually a home game."

But let's not forget that the Bolts have been known to choke, while the Titans have already come up big in several clutch moments with head coach Mike Vrabel running the show.

Predictions

Davenport: Los Angeles (-6.5)

Gagnon: Tennessee (+6.5)

Sobleski: Tennessee (+6.5)

Consensus: Tennessee (+6.5)

Score Prediction: Los Angeles 24, Tennessee 21