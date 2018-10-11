Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 6 NFL Picks

0 of 15

As days in the Northern Hemisphere become shorter and—as a result—the chlorophyll in leaves breaks down to turn our greenery into a potpourri of yellows, oranges, reds and purples, we're gaining a better understanding of who is good and who is bad in the NFL.

Yes, late-summer football is behind us. And when we really start to feel autumn, we also get to feel more confident about our impressions of certain teams.

The Miami Dolphins started 3-0 but are indeed bad. Same with the once-2-0 Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, on the other hand, have redeemed themselves after shaky starts.

The NFL has established a semblance of normalcy, which could bode well for Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski, all of whom are below the .500 mark with their picks against the spread this season, thanks in part to a wildly unpredictable September.

Here's where they stand through five weeks (last week's records in parentheses).

1. Brent Sobleski: 35-39-4 (5-9-1)

2. Gary Davenport: 34-40-4 (7-7-1)

3. Brad Gagnon: 33-41-4 (7-7-1)

Consensus picks: 31-43-4 (6-8-1)

Will a larger sample size help our trio turn it around? Here are their prognostications for Week 6.

