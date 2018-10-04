Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 5 NFL Picks

0 of 15

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

We're entering the second quarter of the 2018 NFL season, which presents a fine opportunity to reflect on what's been an historically unpredictable campaign to date.

Only 46 percent of Las Vegas favorites have covered (compared to 52 percent in 2017), and only 63 percent of favorites have won outright (compared to 70 percent in 2017). Meanwhile, more than 60 percent of games have been decided by one score (up from 47 percent in 2017), and only 16 percent of games have been decided by three or more scores (down from 27 percent in 2017).

Only two teams have yet to lose. Only one team has yet to win. Last year at this point, there were four winless teams and only one undefeated team.

In other words, it's been a wild month.

That certainly hasn't made it easy on Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski, none of whom have winning records picking games against the spread.

Here's where they stand through four weeks (last week's records in parentheses).

1. Brent Sobleski: 30-30-3 (6-8-1)

2. Gary Davenport: 27-33-3 (8-6-1)

3. Brad Gagnon: 26-34-3 (6-8-1)

Consensus picks: 25-35-3 (6-8-1)

They've all had strong weeks, but never at the same time. Will it all come together in Week 5?

Lines based on consensuses at OddsShark as of Wednesday.