Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 4 NFL Picks

0 of 15

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The NFL has been a weird league prone to wacky, unpredictable results for years. That's part of its charm. But the 2018 season has been particularly bizarre, which might explain why it's been so tough to prognosticate games.

Just look at the current division leaders—a list that includes the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those six teams were a combined 39-57 in 2017.

Not only have four of this season's five double-digit favorites failed to cover but three have also lost outright. That happened only four times in the entire 2017 campaign.

That doesn't mean you have to cut our experts slack for a rough start with their picks against the spread, but it could indicate there will be plenty of opportunities for Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski to get back on track.

Here's where they stand through three weeks (season records in parentheses).

1. Brent Sobleski: 6-10 (24-22-2)

2. Brad Gagnon: 10-6 (20-26-2)

3. Gary Davenport: 7-9 (19-27-2)

Consensus picks: 7-9 (19-27-2)

Could this be the week they turn the corner?

Lines based on consensuses at OddsShark as of Wednesday.