Champions League Results 2018: Latest Group Tables, Scores After Tuesday Matches

Harry Kane scored twice to help Tottenham Hotspur come back from a goal down to beat PSV Eindhoven in Group B of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Kane scored twice late on, although his winning effort was aided by a deflection, to cancel out Luuk de Jong's early opener. The goals keep Spurs alive in the group on a night when Inter Milan and Barcelona drew 1-1 in Italy.

Spurs' late heroics meant one Premier League side won, after Liverpool had lost 2-0 away to Red Star Belgrade earlier in the day. The Reds didn't receive maximum punishment for their defeat in the Group B standings after Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 in Napoli.

Atletico Madrid halted Borussia Dortmund's progress in Group A after Club Brugge added to the misery of Thierry Henry and AS Monaco. Group D saw wins for Porto and Schalke 04 over Lokomotiv Moscow and Galatasaray, respectively.

Tuesday's Scores

Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool

AS Monaco 0-4 Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Schalke 04 2-0 Galatasaray

Napoli 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Porto 3-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the competition's official website)

Group A

1. Borussia Dortmund: 4, 3, +6, 9

2. Atletico Madrid: 4, 3, +1, 9

3. Club Brugge: 4, 1, +1, 4

4. AS Monaco: 4, 0, -8, 1

Group B

1. Barcelona: 4, 3, +3, 10

2. Inter Milan: 4, 2, 0, 7

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 4, 1, -2, 4

4. PSV Eindhoven: 4, 0, -6, 1

Group C

1. Liverpool: 4, 2, +2, 6

2. Napoli: 4, 1, +1, 6

3. Paris Saint-Germain: 4, 1, +4, 5

4. Red Star Belgrade: 4, 1, -7, 4

Group D

1. Porto: 4, 3, +6, 10

2. Schalke 04: 4, 2, +3, 8

3. Galatasaray: 4, 1, 0, 4

4. Lokomotiv Moscow: 4, 0, -9, 0

Liverpool were rocked by two goals in seven first-half minutes. Milan Pavkov got them both, heading in from a corner for the first, before catching out goalkeeper Alisson Becker with a long-range shot:

Woes at the back were compounded by Liverpool's inability to muster any fluency going forward. Jurgen Klopp installed Daniel Sturridge at the heart of attack in place of Roberto Firmino, but brought the latter off the bench at the break after his side failed to click in front of goal:

Things didn't improve even with Firmino back alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. A lack of quality service from midfield didn't help, but Liverpool's forwards were uncharacteristically predictable in their movement.

The result was a tepid attempt to trouble Red Star's well-drilled defence. Liverpool's issues going forward, particularly away from home in this competition, are now becoming a pattern:

PSG appeared set to compound Liverpool's misery when they took the lead against Napoli in first-half stoppage time. The goal came courtesy of raiding full-back Juan Bernat, who was played in by Kylian Mbappe.

Lorenzo Insigne drew Napoli level from the penalty spot 18 minutes after the restart.

Spurs faced an uphill battle once Luuk de Jong found the net in the second minute. A plethora of chances followed for the hosts, who dominated the first half but found PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet a formidable figure to pass.

The 27-year-old produced a terrific double save to deny Christian Eriksen then Dele Alli before the break.

Typically, it was left to attacking talisman Kane to bring Spurs level 12 minutes from the end. Kane's header found its way beyond Zoet in the penultimate minute to maintain an impressive scoring run at this level:

Barca dominated Inter in Milan even without injured Lionel Messi in the lineup. Inter stopper Samir Handanovic denied Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

The Blaugrana had to wait until the 85th minute to finally take the lead when little-used Malcom scored with his first touch after coming off the bench. Their lead didn't last long though, as Inter danger man Mauro Icardi equalised.

Barca still remain favourites to win the group, but Inter will no doubt rue Spurs' comeback.

Problems at both ends of the team are making former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry's time in charge of Monaco already look ill-fated. The Gunners' record goalscorer saw his side go 3-0 down in less than 25 minutes.

Hans Vanaken bagged a brace before Wesley Moraes added a third. The visitors made it 4-0 when Ruud Vormer scored five minutes from the end to continue Henry's nightmare start:

Monaco already looked doomed in Group A, where Atleti are assuming control by keeping pace with Dortmund. Saul Niguez scored 12 minutes before the end of the opening half as the home side repelled Dortmund's free-flowing attack with rock-steady defending.

Antoine Griezmann confirmed Atletico's win with 10 minutes remaining.

Porto remain the team to beat in Group D after seeing off Lokomotiv Moscow at home. Hector Herrera and Moussa Marega staked the hosts into a two-goal lead but Jefferson Farfan reduced the deficit just before the hour mark.

Jesus Corona made the points safe for a Porto team looking like a lock to reach the last 16.

Guido Burgstaller and Mark Uth gave Schalke a 2-0 win over Galatasaray to keep the Bundesliga club in touch with Porto.

Wednesday will see Juventus attempt to seal qualification with a win at home to Manchester United in Group H.