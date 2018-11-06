Report: Les Miles Has 'Emerged as a Front-Runner' for Kansas Head Coach Job

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Les Miles of the LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Oklahoma State and LSU head coach Les Miles is reportedly the "front-runner" for the vacant Kansas position, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic:

Kansas fired head coach David Beaty on Sunday. Beaty, who has gone just 6-39 since taking over the position prior to the 2015 season, will finish out the year.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

