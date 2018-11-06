NFL Rumors: Lions Sign Bruce Ellington, Release Ameer Abdullah

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are signing receiver Bruce Ellington and waiving running back Ameer Abdullah, according to a Tuesday report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted Detroit explored Abdullah's trade market prior to last week's NFL trade deadline, but no deal was made.

