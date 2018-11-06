Neymar, PSG Draw with Napoli in Champions League After Lorenzo Insigne Penalty

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Neither Napoli nor Paris Saint-Germain came out on top in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with the teams drawing 1-1 in Group C at the Stadio San Paolo.

Juan Bernat grabbed the opener for PSG shortly before half-time, but a penalty by Lorenzo Insigne gave the hosts a share of the spoils.

PSG Too Self-Destructive to Capture UCL Glory

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Scoring the opener on the stroke of half-time should have allowed the French champions the opportunity to take over the game, but the current PSG side lack bite in defence.

Despite the presence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Napoli dominated in attack for long periods in the second half, and the visitors appeared short of ideas.

Neymar arrived in Paris to provide the team with a superstar that could unite the best players in the team, but the Brazilian icon often fails to do this in European competition.

Mbappe seems to be the player that can take PSG forward, and he's accelerating at pace to meet his famous team-mate's standard.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Napoli have been built around the urgency of attacking football in recent years, and it was the Italians who rose to challenge in the second half.

PSG lacked the composure expected of one of the world's top sides, and Napoli were able to swarm around their opponents, exposing individual weaknesses.

Neymar was clearly frustrated at the end of the contest and received a booking from the referee for his overall protests.

It was a further sign the current PSG team has plenty to do if it wants to win Europe's elite competition.

The French team have self-destructive tendencies, and they'll struggle to make it to the knockout phase of this year's competition.

What's Next

Both clubs are back in domestic action at the weekend, with Napoli travelling to Genoa in Serie A on Saturday, and PSG facing an away trip to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.