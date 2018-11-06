Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Oklahoma Sooners Odds, College Football Betting Pick

John Weast/Getty Images

Oklahoma owns the upper hand in the recent Bedlam rivalry with Oklahoma State, winning 13 of the last 15 meetings straight up, including the last three, going 7-3 against the spread over the last 10. The Sooners are favored to extend their dominance over the Cowboys when the teams meet for the 113th time on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 18-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 48.4-32.0 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

OSU shoots to bounce back this week after losing a tough one at Baylor last week 35-31. The Cowboys led that game 7-0 in the first quarter and 31-21 in the fourth but gave up two touchdowns in the last six minutes, the second one with just seven seconds left on the clock, to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

On the afternoon Oklahoma State racked up 513 yards of total offense, 212 on the ground and 301 through the air. The Cowboys also held a 32-26 edge in first downs and a 32/28 edge in time of possession. But two missed field goals and a blocked punt basically cost them 13 points.

Two weeks ago Oklahoma State upset Big 12 title contender Texas 38-35. At 5-4 overall the Cowboys need one win in their last three games, against Oklahoma, TCU and West Virginia, to become bowl-eligible.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

OU rides a three-game winning streak into this contest, after outlasting Texas Tech in Lubbock last week 51-46. The Sooners spotted the Red Raiders the first 14 points of the game, but rallied to within 31-28 at the half. Oklahoma then scored the first touchdown of the second half to take a lead it would not relinquish.

On the afternoon the Sooners amassed 683 yards of offense, 323 on the ground and 360 through the air. They also held a 32-23 advantage in first downs and a 32/28 edge in time of possession. But two Oklahoma turnovers and a 30-yard penalty cost the Sooners at least 17 points and possibly the cover as 14-point favorites.

Oklahoma has now out-gained and out-rushed every opponent this season except Army. At 5-1 in conference play the Sooners are tied with West Virginia for first place. They also remain in the hunt for a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

Smart betting pick

Oklahoma won this matchup last year 62-52, Now, while the Sooners remain CFP contenders, Oklahoma State has taken a step back. Smart money here gives the points with OU.

College football betting trends

Oklahoma State is 3-10 ATS in its last 13 games vs Oklahoma.

The total has gone over in three of Oklahoma State's last four games vs Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight games at home vs teams with winning records.

