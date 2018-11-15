Each MLB Team's Most Untouchable Prospect This OffseasonNovember 15, 2018
Each MLB Team's Most Untouchable Prospect This Offseason
It's risky these days to call any prospect untouchable, as we've seen too many blockbuster deals in recent years to believe anyone is 100 percent safe from being moved in the right deal.
Case in point: The Cleveland Indians' trade of highly regarded catching prospect Francisco Mejia to the San Diego Padres for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber this past summer.
That said, a handful of prospects around the league come awfully close to being untouchable, as their future upside and expected long-term role with their teams make trading them highly unlikely.
Ahead is a look at each MLB team's most untouchable prospect, though a number of teams didn't qualify for this exercise, as rebuilding teams are unlikely to trade any prospects, period.
At any rate, this should provide an overview of the names that will be off-limits in trade talks at next month's winter meetings.
AL East
Boston Red Sox: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez
In truth, there are probably no untouchable prospects in a thin Red Sox system that ranked No. 28 in our final farm system rankings of 2018.
That said, if there's one prospect they'll be hesitant to move, it's Hernandez.
The hard-throwing left-hander had a strong season between High-A and Double-A with a 3.53 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 107 innings, and he's followed that up with a dominant turn in the Arizona Fall League.
In 11.1 innings of work against some of the top prospects in baseball, he's pitched to a 1.59 ERA with an eye-popping 24 strikeouts. While there are some who still believe his future is in the bullpen, overpowering lefty arms don't grow on trees, regardless of his future role.
New York Yankees: LHP Justus Sheffield
The biggest area of need for the Yankees is starting pitching, so it wouldn't make much sense to trade an MLB-ready prospect who has the stuff to make a major impact in the rotation.
Sheffield, 22, posted a 2.48 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 123 strikeouts in 116 innings between Double-A and Triple-A in 2018. He earned his first taste of big league action with three relief appearances, and with nothing left to prove in the minors, he could compete for a rotation spot this spring.
He's a bit undersized at 6'0", but with a polished fastball/slider/changeup repertoire and good command, he'll eventually slot in nicely behind Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka.
Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco
The small-market Rays rely on cheap, controllable talent to contend with the big dogs, so it's hard to envision any scenario in which guys like Brent Honeywell, Brendan McKay, Jesus Sanchez, Ronaldo Hernandez and Matthew Liberatore are traded.
However, if there's one unquestionably untouchable prospect, it's Franco.
Signed to a $3.8 million bonus as one of the top prospects in the 2017 international crop, he lit up the Appalachian League in his pro debut to the tune of a .351/.418/.587 line that included 10 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and more walks (27) than strikeouts (19) over 273 plate appearances.
His full-season debut in 2019 will be among the most highly anticipated in recent memory, and he'll play the entire season at the age of 18.
Rebuilding Teams: Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays
AL Central
Cleveland Indians: RHP Triston McKenzie
The Indians have one of the best rotations in baseball.
However, with Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer headed for free agency after the 2020 season and Corey Kluber set to follow in 2021, change is coming.
McKenzie, 21, has all the tools to be the next staff ace.
With a projectable 6'5", 165-pound frame, a polished three-pitch mix and strong results at the Double-A level—he posted a 2.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and .191 opponents' batting average—he's one of the game's elite pitching prospects and an untouchable part of the future in Cleveland.
Minnesota Twins: SS Royce Lewis
Lewis has wasted little time living up to the hype that comes with going No. 1 overall.
He hit .292/.352/.451 with 29 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 steals and flashed the defensive prowess to stick at shortstop during a 2018 season that was split between Single-A and High-A.
Given his current trajectory, a 2020 arrival in the big leagues is not out of the question. Whenever he debuts, he's be a franchise cornerstone-type player in an organization that historically relies on homegrown talent as much as anyone.
Following that line of thought, slugging outfielder Alex Kirilloff and electric 20-year-old right-hander Brusdar Graterol are also safe bets to stay put.
Rebuilding Teams: Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals
AL West
Houston Astros: RHP Forrest Whitley
It's not hard to see why scouts love Whitley.
With a towering 6'7" frame and an arsenal of four above-average pitches that includes an upper-90s fastball and a lethal 12-to-6 curveball, he can overpower opposing hitters at times.
A 50-game suspension and a subsequent oblique injury limited him to just eight starts after a breakout 2017 campaign, but that's done nothing to impact his standing as one of baseball's elite pitching prospects.
With Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton entering free agency and Justin Verlander (35) not getting any younger, he's more important than ever to the franchise.
Los Angeles Angeles: CF Jo Adell
Adell has quickly gone from being the best all-around athlete in the 2017 draft to one of the best prospects in baseball, period.
Still just 19, he hit .290/.355/.543 with 32 doubles, 20 home runs and 15 steals over three minor league levels, finishing up the 2018 season at Double-A. He's a five-tool talent, and his game is already far more polished than expected.
There will be no replacing Mike Trout if he walks in two years, but Adell could go a long way toward filling his shoes if he continues on his current developmental track.
It would also take a perfect trade scenario to pry fast-rising right-hander Griffin Canning away from the pitching-needy Angels.
Oakland Athletics: LHP Jesus Luzardo
Luzardo looks like the future ace of the Oakland staff, and that future could come as soon next year.
The left-hander was one of the biggest breakout prospects of 2018, going 10-5 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 109.1 innings while reaching Triple-A before his 21st birthday.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in high school and he has just 152.2 professional innings under his belt, so the A's will continue to treat him with kid gloves despite his rapid ascent. Still, there's a good chance he forces their hand and settles in as a top-of-the-rotation stud.
Finding a franchise catcher is extremely difficult, so Sean Murphy can be counted among the untouchables as well.
Seattle Mariners: RF Julio Rodriguez
Is anyone truly untouchable with Jerry Dipoto at the wheel?
Polished college bats Kyle Lewis and Evan White could be ready to make an impact in 2019, and it's unlikely 2018 first-round pick Logan Gilbert is going anywhere.
However, if one prospect in the Seattle system is worthy of being deemed untouchable, it's Rodriguez.
After signing for $1.8 million in 2017, he hit .315/.404/.525 with 13 doubles, nine triples and five home runs in 255 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League this year. The M's might have a future middle-of-the-order centerpiece on their hands, and they'd be wise to at least see how things play out in his stateside debut.
Rebuilding Teams: Texas Rangers
NL East
Atlanta Braves: 3B Austin Riley
Organizational need can often play a role in which prospects are deemed untouchable.
The Braves are a perfect example. They have such an abundance of high-ceiling pitching prospects that guys like Kyle Wright, Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson and Touki Toussaint who would be clung to tightly in almost any other system could conceivably be moved if the right opportunity comes along.
On the other hand, Riley looks like the long-term answer at third base, so the team might not be as quick to make him available.
The 21-year-old hit .294/.360/.522 with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 70 RBI in 108 games this past season, reaching Triple-A in the process. His 60-grade power and plus arm give him a chance to develop into the prototypical run-producing third baseman.
New York Mets: SS Andres Gimenez
Gimenez has quickly risen to the top of the Mets system since signing for $1.2 million as part of the 2015 international free-agent class.
With a 60-grade hit tool and plus glove, he hit .281/.347/.409 with 40 extra-base hits and 38 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A.
The presence of Amed Rosario could mean he eventually slides over to second base, and that's a decision the team could be forced to make sooner than later after his breakout 2018 campaign. That's a good problem to have, though, and the Mets would be wise to cling tightly to their No. 1 prospect.
Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Sixto Sanchez
Sanchez has as high a ceiling as any pitching prospect in baseball.
The 20-year-old has already drawn comparisons to Pedro Martinez with his triple-digit fastball, excellent curveball/changeup pairing and plus command, all from an undersized 6'0" frame.
Elbow inflammation limited him to eight starts in 2018, or he might have been a candidate for a late-season call-up given the overall polish of his game.
It's only a matter of time before Sanchez joins ace Aaron Nola and veteran Jake Arrieta in the Phillies rotation.
Washington Nationals: OF Victor Robles
"Robles has the makings of becoming a true franchise player for the Nationals, one who has the upside of a perennial All-Star and possibly an MVP candidate," wrote MLB.com last spring.
A gruesome elbow injury derailed his 2018 season and the breakthrough of Juan Soto stole some of the thunder, but his ceiling remains unchanged. And even if the Nationals find a way to re-sign Bryce Harper, that shouldn't change Robles' standing as an untouchable prospect.
If the team explores any high-profile trades this winter, Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia are both capable of being blockbuster centerpieces, which makes it easier to call Robles a non-starter.
Rebuilding Teams: Miami Marlins
NL Central
Chicago Cubs: LHP Brailyn Marquez
While the Cubs system has a lot of quality pitching depth, it's largely lacking in high-ceiling pitching prospects, especially with Jose Albertos and Oscar De La Cruz taking a step back and Adbert Alzolay slowed by a lat injury.
One player who has emerged from the crowd is Marquez.
The 19-year-old lefty posted a 3.13 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 54.2 innings in 2018, and he may just be scratching the surface of his ultimate potential. His fastball velocity ticked up to 98 after previously sitting in the 91-to-93 range, and his secondary stuff showed signs of improvement as well.
Lefty Justin Steele might also be worthy of the untouchable tag for a team that needs young, controllable arms.
Milwaukee Brewers: 2B Keston Hiura
With a 70-grade hit tool, Hiura is as good a pure hitter as any prospect this side of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The 22-year-old reached Double-A in his first full pro season, and after hitting .293/.357/.464 with 34 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 steals, he could be knocking on the door by the All-Star break next season.
The biggest remaining question is where he fits defensively, as he'll likely be limited to second base or left field. It's his bat that will carry him to the big leagues, though, and with the tools to be a perennial contender for the batting title, he's a long-term piece worth holding onto for the up-and-coming Brewers.
Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller
Keller might be the safest bet of any of the league's top-tier pitching prospects to find success in MLB.
With excellent command of his three-pitch arsenal, a stellar track record of success in the minors and a strong 6'3", 195-pound frame, Keller has all the makings of a rotation staple.
As MLB.com wrote, "At worst, he looks like a solid No. 3, but he has the chance to be more than that in the future."
After going 12-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 142.1 innings between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A, he should be ready to join Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams and Chris Archer in the MLB rotation at some point in 2019.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3B Nolan Gorman
As far as first impressions go, Gorman did as well as any member of the 2018 draft.
The No. 19 overall pick was widely considered the best pure power bat in the class, and he backed that up by posting a .949 OPS with 17 home runs in 63 games after signing.
He already got a taste of Single-A action, slugging six home runs in 25 games, and he could develop into a Troy Glaus-type slugger in the majors.
The Cardinals are flooded with quality arms and in serious need of some offensive thump, so it's hard to envision them parting with Gorman after his stellar debut.
Rebuilding Teams: Cincinnati Reds
NL West
Colorado Rockies: 1B/3B Tyler Nevin
With the emergence of Trevor Story and a breakout season from fellow prospect Colton Welker, the Rockies should be open to the idea of trading Brendan Rodgers if the right deal comes along.
To clarify, the right deal would have to be a blockbuster for someone like J.T. Realmuto or a top-tier controllable starter, but the idea of moving him should not be completely ruled out.
Nevin is the one prospect they should do everything in their power to keep.
The 21-year-old posted a .328/.386/.503 line with 13 home runs and 62 RBI at High-A this season, and he's followed that up with a brilliant turn in the Arizona Fall League where he's hitting an eye-popping .415/.529/.585 with more walks (15) than strikeouts (5) in 70 plate appearances.
He could be the long-term answer at first base or the heir to Nolan Arenado if given the chance to develop further at the hot corner.
Los Angeles Dodgers: 2B/SS Gavin Lux
Lux was the Orioles' top target in Manny Machado discussions, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred, who described him as "beloved" in the Dodgers organization.
The 20-year-old is fresh off a huge 2018 season in which he hit .324/.399/.514 with 27 doubles, 15 home runs and 13 steals between High-A and Double-A.
While he has the defensive tools to stick at shortstop, he could also shift over to second base and develop into an elite offensive player at the position.
It would take a lot to pry Alex Verdugo loose and Keibert Ruiz still looks like the catcher of the future, so those two belong in the untouchable conversation as well.
San Diego Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
While contention is still a few years off, don't rule out the Padres as players on the trade market in the search for a controllable starter to help anchor the rotation.
With a stocked farm system and an abundance of top-100 caliber prospects, they have the pieces to trade for almost anyone if they decide it's in the club's best interest long-term.
That said, one player who is not going anywhere is Tatis.
The 19-year-old can flat-out rake, and while a fractured thumb prematurely ended his 2018 season, he still managed to hit .286/.355/.507 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 steals in 88 games at Double-A.
Once Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Eloy Jimenez exhaust their prospect status, Tatis will have a strong claim to the No. 1 prospect spot. That is, if he doesn't beat them to the majors.
Rebuilding Teams: Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.