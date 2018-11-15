Each MLB Team's Most Untouchable Prospect This Offseason

6 of 6

Colorado Rockies: 1B/3B Tyler Nevin

With the emergence of Trevor Story and a breakout season from fellow prospect Colton Welker, the Rockies should be open to the idea of trading Brendan Rodgers if the right deal comes along.

To clarify, the right deal would have to be a blockbuster for someone like J.T. Realmuto or a top-tier controllable starter, but the idea of moving him should not be completely ruled out.

Nevin is the one prospect they should do everything in their power to keep.

The 21-year-old posted a .328/.386/.503 line with 13 home runs and 62 RBI at High-A this season, and he's followed that up with a brilliant turn in the Arizona Fall League where he's hitting an eye-popping .415/.529/.585 with more walks (15) than strikeouts (5) in 70 plate appearances.

He could be the long-term answer at first base or the heir to Nolan Arenado if given the chance to develop further at the hot corner.

Los Angeles Dodgers: 2B/SS Gavin Lux

Lux was the Orioles' top target in Manny Machado discussions, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred, who described him as "beloved" in the Dodgers organization.

The 20-year-old is fresh off a huge 2018 season in which he hit .324/.399/.514 with 27 doubles, 15 home runs and 13 steals between High-A and Double-A.

While he has the defensive tools to stick at shortstop, he could also shift over to second base and develop into an elite offensive player at the position.

It would take a lot to pry Alex Verdugo loose and Keibert Ruiz still looks like the catcher of the future, so those two belong in the untouchable conversation as well.

San Diego Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr.

While contention is still a few years off, don't rule out the Padres as players on the trade market in the search for a controllable starter to help anchor the rotation.

With a stocked farm system and an abundance of top-100 caliber prospects, they have the pieces to trade for almost anyone if they decide it's in the club's best interest long-term.

That said, one player who is not going anywhere is Tatis.

The 19-year-old can flat-out rake, and while a fractured thumb prematurely ended his 2018 season, he still managed to hit .286/.355/.507 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 steals in 88 games at Double-A.

Once Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Eloy Jimenez exhaust their prospect status, Tatis will have a strong claim to the No. 1 prospect spot. That is, if he doesn't beat them to the majors.

