Danny Welbeck Faces Long Time out as Unai Emery Confirms Surgery on Ankle Break

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed striker Danny Welbeck will be sidelined for "a long time" after undergoing surgery on the ankle he broke against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Welbeck started in Emery's Europa League squad but was stretchered off after 30 minutes following a clash with a defender. Emery addressed the media on Sunday and confirmed the extent of his blow: "The ankle is broken. We will be without him for a long time."

The Gunners stumbled at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and could have used another attacking option as they came back from a goal down to clinch a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

