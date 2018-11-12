Danny Welbeck Faces Long Time out as Unai Emery Confirms Surgery on Ankle Break

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal reacts after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed striker Danny Welbeck will be sidelined for "a long time" after undergoing surgery on the ankle he broke against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. 

Welbeck started in Emery's Europa League squad but was stretchered off after 30 minutes following a clash with a defender. Emery addressed the media on Sunday and confirmed the extent of his blow: "The ankle is broken. We will be without him for a long time."

The Gunners stumbled at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and could have used another attacking option as they came back from a goal down to clinch a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Emery Unsure When Welbeck Will Return

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Emery Unsure When Welbeck Will Return

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Real Madrid Make It 4 Straight Wins Under Solari

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Make It 4 Straight Wins Under Solari

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    PSG and Cavani Destroy Monaco 4-0

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG and Cavani Destroy Monaco 4-0

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Bonucci Denies He Asked to Not Face Milan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bonucci Denies He Asked to Not Face Milan

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia