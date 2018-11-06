Leonardo Jardim Reportedly Considered for Real Madrid Manager Position

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering former AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim to replace interim coach Santiago Solari on a long-term basis.

Los Blancos must appoint a permanent coach by the end of the upcoming international fixture break, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan reported a source close to Jardim has said he's in the frame for the job.

The Portuguese tactician led Monaco to the Ligue 1 crown and UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2017 but was fired in October following a poor start to the season, ending with a run of one win in 11 matches.

