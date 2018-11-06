Leonardo Jardim Reportedly Considered for Real Madrid Manager Position

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim reacts during the French L1 football match Monaco vs Nimes on September 21, 2018 at the 'Louis II Stadium' in Monaco. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering former AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim to replace interim coach Santiago Solari on a long-term basis. 

Los Blancos must appoint a permanent coach by the end of the upcoming international fixture break, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan reported a source close to Jardim has said he's in the frame for the job. 

The Portuguese tactician led Monaco to the Ligue 1 crown and UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2017 but was fired in October following a poor start to the season, ending with a run of one win in 11 matches.

        

