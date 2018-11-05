Full Highlights of Jamal Murray Ripping Celtics for 48 Points

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 05: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates a three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on November 5, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It's not often a guard can pour in 31 points on 13-of-17 shooting and be outplayed by his opponent, but that is exactly what happened to Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving on Monday.

Jamal Murray exploded for 48 points on 19-of-30 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from deep to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 115-107 victory over Boston at Pepsi Center. The Kentucky product added five rebounds and four assists and took over the game in crunch time.

  1. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  2. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  3. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  4. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  5. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  6. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  7. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  8. Happy 30th to KD!

  9. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  10. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  11. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  12. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  13. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  14. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  15. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  16. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  17. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  18. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  19. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

Right Arrow Icon

Murray scored 19 of his points in the fourth quarter, which was a testament to his ability to spearhead the offensive attack in the biggest moments.

Denver looks unstoppable out of the gates in 2018-19 at 9-1, and Murray's emergence as a budding star makes it all the more dangerous in the Western Conference.

Related

    Jamal Has Career Night in Nuggets Win

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Jamal Has Career Night in Nuggets Win

    TJ McBride
    via Milehighsports

    X-Rays Negative on Westbrook's Ankle

    NBA logo
    NBA

    X-Rays Negative on Westbrook's Ankle

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Green Team? When You Think About It, It’s the Nuggets

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Green Team? When You Think About It, It’s the Nuggets

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Larry Drew Agrees to Be Cavs HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Larry Drew Agrees to Be Cavs HC

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report