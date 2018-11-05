Full Highlights of Jamal Murray Ripping Celtics for 48 Points

Full Highlights of Jamal Murray Ripping Celtics for 48 PointsNovember 6, 2018
It's not often a guard can pour in 31 points on 13-of-17 shooting and be outplayed by his opponent, but that is exactly what happened to Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving on Monday.
Jamal Murray exploded for 48 points on 19-of-30 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from deep to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 115-107 victory over Boston at Pepsi Center. The Kentucky product added five rebounds and four assists and took over the game in crunch time.
Murray scored 19 of his points in the fourth quarter, which was a testament to his ability to spearhead the offensive attack in the biggest moments.
Denver looks unstoppable out of the gates in 2018-19 at 9-1, and Murray's emergence as a budding star makes it all the more dangerous in the Western Conference.
Jamal Has Career Night in Nuggets Win