Kevin Byard Does Terrell Owens Celebration on Cowboys Star After Interception

Kevin Byard Does Terrell Owens Celebration on Cowboys Star After InterceptionNovember 6, 2018
Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard broke the unwritten rule of playing on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, celebrating on the star after a big play.
Byard picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone Monday and ran all the way to midfield to celebrate on the opposing logo:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Kevin Byard did the T.O. celebration in the middle of the Dallas star 👀 📺: ESPN #TENvsDAL https://t.co/ap3htRbcWv
Former receiver Terrell Owens pulled off the same move in 2000 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, although he was leveled by a Cowboys player the second time he attempted it that game. Byard is lucky he didn't receive a similar treatment on Monday Night Football.
Still, Owens appreciated the homage to one of his more iconic moments:
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
I gave 'em the drip, they sucked it up, I got 'em on it. https://t.co/qYTzuE0xRb
With Michael Thomas doing a Joe Horn impression with a cell phone celebration Sunday, Week 9 has been a big week for notable 2000s receivers.
