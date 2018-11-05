Kevin Byard Does Terrell Owens Celebration on Cowboys Star After Interception

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Darius Kilgo #97 and Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans celebrate the interception by Byard against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of a football game at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard broke the unwritten rule of playing on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, celebrating on the star after a big play.

Byard picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone Monday and ran all the way to midfield to celebrate on the opposing logo:

Former receiver Terrell Owens pulled off the same move in 2000 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, although he was leveled by a Cowboys player the second time he attempted it that game. Byard is lucky he didn't receive a similar treatment on Monday Night Football.

Still, Owens appreciated the homage to one of his more iconic moments:

With Michael Thomas doing a Joe Horn impression with a cell phone celebration Sunday, Week 9 has been a big week for notable 2000s receivers.

