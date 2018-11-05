Dez Bryant Rumors: Saints Bringing in Former Cowboys WR for Workout

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Free-agent receiver Dez Bryant is reportedly one of three receivers set to work out for the New Orleans Saints Tuesday, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Brandon Marshall is another one of the receivers in the workout, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He caught 11 passes over six games for the Seattle Seahawks this season before being released.

Bryant has been on the open market since the Dallas Cowboys released him in April. He finished last season with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

Despite going nine weeks into the 2018 season without finding a new home, Bryant has remained confident he will find a team.

He tweeted in August that he "will play ball this year" and then said in September that he will sign with someone "soon."

New Orleans is a team that could use his skill set, even with the squad moving to 7-1 with a dramatic win over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 211 yards against the Rams, but only one other receiver was even targeted in 36 pass attempts. Rookie Tre'Quan Smith caught two of his three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown.

This has been a problem since Ted Ginn Jr. went on injured reserve, as Smith's 12 catches ranks second among wideouts behind Thomas. Even with Alvin Kamara and Benjamin Watson on the roster, the team could use another true receiver to take some pressure off the other stars.

Even with Bryant coming off a down year and not playing all season, he is still a three-time Pro Bowler with 73 touchdown catches in his career. If he shows he is healthy, the veteran can make one of the best offenses in football even better.