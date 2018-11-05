Report: Geronimo Allison May Need Surgery on Groin Injury; Out 'Quite a While'

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that wide receiver Geronimo Allison will reportedly "be out for quite a while" after suffering a groin injury, according to Michael Cohen of The Athletic and Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com:

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel added that core injury specialist William Meyer has operated on former Packers players Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins in the past.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the "recovery is roughly six weeks, making him a candidate for injured reserve." Silverstein added more context on Randall's and Rollins' recoveries:

Allison, 24, has registered 20 receptions for 303 yards and two scores in 2018.

The injury leaves Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as Aaron Rodgers' top options at wide receiver. The silver lining for Green Bay is that Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a real threat in the passing game, catching 17 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns. His size and speed has made him a legitimate downfield threat (21.1 YPC) and a valued target for Rodgers, even as a rookie.

He has shined in the team's past four games, notching 15 receptions for 317 yards and his two scores in that time. Valdes-Scantling was already making a push to take over the starting role on the outside opposite of Adams, though Allison's injury has expedited that timeline.

Nonetheless, it leaves the Packers in need of a new No. 4 receiver, with Equanimeous St. Brown the likely candidate to take over the role.

For the 3-4-1 Packers, it's a tough setback as they attempt to battle back into the NFC postseason picture and catch the Chicago Bears (5-3) and Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) in the NFC North.