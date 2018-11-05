Titans vs. Cowboys Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Monday Night Football

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Tennessee Titans in the final game of Week 9, and there are plenty of exciting wagers available to bettors looking to get one last payday included in the weekend.

According to OddsShark, the Cowboys are five-point favorites with a relatively low over/under of 40, but there are a long list of prop bets that are also available for Monday Night Football, courtesy of OddsShark.

Notable Prop Bets

First Touchdown Scorer

Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) +300

Corey Davis (TEN) +900

Dion Lewis (TEN) +900

Amari Cooper (DAL) +900

Cole Beasley (DAL) +900

Derrick Henry (TEN) +1000

Dak Prescott (DAL) +1200

Tajae Sharpe (TEN) +1500

Allen Hurns (DAL) +1600

Geoff Swaim (DAL) +1600

Taywan Taylor (TEN) +1600

Marcus Mariota (TEN) +2500

No TD scored in the game +3500

Field +350

This prop usually sees a lot more balance across the odds, with each team's running backs as well as top receivers all having an equal chance of being the first in the end zone.

However, the Cowboys rely heavily on Ezekiel Elliott and none of the receivers have separated themselves, making him the most likely to score. At the same time, you have no idea what the Titans will do near the red zone with only two touchdowns scored in the last three games.

Anything besides Elliott is nothing more than a dart throw here.

Total Touchdowns

Over 4.5 (+125)

Under 4.5 (-155)

The odds say you should bet the under, and the recent history agrees.

Tennessee has struggled to score all year long, and the bye week likely won't turn things around too much. Facing the Cowboys defense, which is surprisingly No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed per game, should also help keep Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense in check.

Dallas has been more inconsistent offensively, featuring a few big games, but the chances of the team scoring more than three touchdowns on its own aren't high.

Total Passing Yards

Dak Prescott—214.5

Marcus Mariota—210.5

In addition to this likely being a low-scoring game, both teams are better when running the ball, and both teams are better defensively against the pass than the run.

Dak Prescott has only reached 200 passing yards three times this season in seven starts, and the addition of Amari Cooper won't make that much of an impact right away. Mariota has only two games of over 200 yards, and there have been no additions to the receiving corps.

Unless the coaching staffs made drastic changes during the bye week, expect both these numbers to stay under the totals.