Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says Premier League Is 'Overrated'

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic branded the Premier League "overrated" but said he is "super proud" of the time he spent at Manchester United.

He moved to Old Trafford in July 2016 and won the League Cup and UEFA Europa League before moving to Major League Soccer in March.

The 37-year-old forward netted 29 goals in 53 appearances for the Red Devils—17 in 33 in the Premier League—and he said the rest of the English top flight was lucky he did not play there when he was in his prime, per FourFourTwo:

"I liked the Premier League. I found it very motivating and very exciting. It gets a lot of attention, although I feel the quality is a little bit overrated—the individual quality, the technical part. But the rhythm is high. Even if you are the best, if you can't handle the rhythm, the pace, then you will not succeed, because the pace is very high.

"I'm super proud and super happy that I went to United—it was the right club. We won, and I did what I did before I got injured. I had an excellent time—great memories. I'm attached to United forever. The supporters are amazing: wherever I went, I saw red shirts, which was fantastic. It's a very important moment in my career.

"As I said when I was in England, you're lucky I didn't come 10 years ago, because if I did what I did at 35 years old, imagine it if I was 25. Then it would have been a different story. I came there and they said I came in a wheelchair. All the people that talked, in the whole Premier League, I put them in a wheelchair. That's what I did."

