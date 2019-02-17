Report: Mike Moustakas, Brewers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth $10 Million

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers and free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas reportedly agreed to a one-year deal Sunday.



Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news, noting the contract is pending a physical. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the deal is worth $10 million.

This comes after Jon Heyman of MLB Network noted the Los Angeles Angels, as well as "possibly" the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, were interested in him before his decision to return to the reigning National League Central champions.

Moustakas, 30, split the 2018 season with the Kansas City Royals and Brewers. He hit .251/.315/.459 with 28 home runs and 95 runs batted in, putting up his second straight 2-plus-WAR season, per FanGraphs.

A two-time All-Star, Moustakas played 934 of his first 988 MLB games with the Royals. He was an instrumental piece of the team that led Kansas City to its first World Series title since 1985 but has found a tepid market each of the last two offseasons.

After lingering unsigned into March last year, Moustakas re-signed with the Royals on a one-year, $6.5 million deal. Kansas City shipped him off to Milwaukee at the deadline as the Brewers searched for help in the postseason.

"Everything happens for a reason," Moustakas told reporters. "I tore my knee up a couple of years ago, and I got to be there when my daughter was born. (Last) offseason, I got to see my son born. I was able to sign back with Kansas City; I got traded (to Milwaukee) and (went to) the postseason again."

After never hitting more than 22 home runs in a season from 2011-2016, Moustakas has hit 66 over the last two years. His increased power has been a major factor in keeping him effective, and a second straight year of solid numbers likely made Milwaukee more comfortable with the commitment.