EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 11

Hold on to your hats, people. This week's edition of the EPL 100 is a wild one, containing three new No. 1s, plus major shakeups in several other categories. Don't ever suggest we don't treat you well.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, six out of 11 (or more). That means Lucas Torreira and Anthony Martial are finally eligible, but Leroy Sane still isn't. Danny Rose and Riyad Mahrez drop out this week due to a lack of appearances.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category they played most recently.

The idea is for it to give you an idea of, on a week-to-week basis, who the best in each position has been so far this season. So, if the "best in each position" award was given out this week, or a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be your choices.