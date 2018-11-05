MLB MVP 2018: Latest Odds and Predictions Following World Series

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Gold Glove winners were announced on Sunday night, and with that, MLB award season is underway.

The BBWAA will announce the three finalists for each major award on Monday, Nov. 5, and the AL and NL MVP award will be handed out on Nov. 15.

So before the field of candidates is trimmed to three, let's take a quick look at the MVP race in each league, complete with odds and predictions:

AL MVP

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Top 5 Candidates

Mookie Betts, RF, Boston Red Sox: 1-4

Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels: 9-1

J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox: 14-1

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros: 75-1

Jose Ramirez, 2B/3B, Cleveland Indians: 75-1

Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts already has one runner-up finish in AL MVP voting on his resume, as he finished a close second to Mike Trout in the voting in 2016.

There's a good chance he'll avoid a second.

Betts, 25, led the AL in batting average (.346) and slugging percentage (.640) as he posted a 186 OPS+ with 32 home runs, 80 RBI, 129 runs scored and 30 steals. His 10.9 WAR led the majors, and he did it while playing for a 108-win Red Sox team that was the class of baseball.

Skeptics might fear a split vote with teammate J.D. Martinez, who led the AL with 130 RBI while slugging 43 home runs and hitting .330/.402/.629.

However, the added value Betts provides defensively (20 DRS, 21.0 UZR/150) should be enough to make him the clear choice among Red Sox candidates.

The real threat, once again, is Trout.

The two-time winner keeps finding ways to get better.

He led the AL in walks (122), on-base percentage (.460), OPS (1.088) and OPS+ (199), and hit a career-high 39 home runs to go along with 101 runs scored and 24 steals.

Trouble is, he did it for an 80-82 Los Angeles Angels team that finished fourth in the AL West.

Playing for a winning team still carries significant weight in the MVP balloting, and it figures to be a big enough strike against Trout this time around to keep him from adding a third trophy to his mantle.

Prediction: Betts wins AL MVP

NL MVP

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Top 5 Candidates

Christian Yelich, LF, Milwaukee Brewers: 1-4

Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs: 6-1

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies: 25-1

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves: 75-1

Matt Carpenter, 1B/3B, St. Louis Cardinals: 75-1

No offseason pickup was more impactful than Christian Yelich.

Acquired from the Miami Marlins for a package of four prospects, Yelich took his game to another level while leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a surprise NL Central and an eventual trip to the NLCS.

The 26-year-old finished two home runs and one RBI away from winning the NL Triple Crown, as he batted .326/.402/.598 with 34 doubles, 36 home runs, 110 RBI, 118 runs scored, 22 steals and 7.6 WAR.

A move away from cavernous Marlins Park helped him unlock his full power potential, as he soared past his previous career-high of 21 home runs.

A ridiculous .370/.508/.804 line with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in the month of September helped the Brewers seize the division title and likely clinched the award.

Dynamic Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez is his closest competition.

With Anthony Rizzo slumping to start the season and Kris Bryant battling injuries, Baez took over as the offensive catalyst for the Cubs.

The 25-year-old led the NL with 111 RBI, hitting .290/.326/.554 with 40 doubles, 34 home runs and 21 stolen bases en route to 6.3 WAR.

His aggressive base-running style and slick glove further added to his value.

Still, the award is Yelich's to lose.

Prediction: Yelich wins NL MVP

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.