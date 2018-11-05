Report: Manchester United Considering Using Hotel Football to Solve Travel Issue

Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up whether to use Hotel Football as a base for their players ahead of home European matches. The hotel is run by club legends Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.

According to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, United are considering the change after their team bus was late getting to Old Trafford in their first two UEFA Champions League home games this season.

A source at the club told Cutts:

"The situation is again being reviewed after the Juventus drama. It has been a shambles if truth be told.

"Hotel Football was flagged up as a suggestion and it would solve the recent travel issues, certainly in terms of the logistics.

"United would have to make the approach but even then, Ryan and Gary have no problem booking the place out on match weekends, so might be conflicted if the call comes.

"The owners weren't too pleased when the hotel was launched back in 2015, but even they won't mind if it sorts the travel situation out."

The Red Devils were fined £13,000 by UEFA after kick-off had to be delayed for their clash with Valencia on October 3, as it took them over an hour to reach the stadium from the Lowry Hotel in the city-centre.

United stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn ahead of the Juventus match on October 20, but it took 45 minutes for the team to travel less than a mile, prompting manager Jose Mourinho to walk to the ground.

Goal's Sam Lee suggested the Red Devils might consider staying at Hotel Football, which is directly opposite the stadium:

BBC Sport's Simon Stone isn't convinced United will give serious consideration to it, though:

Though the hotel is owned by Neville and Giggs, approaching them would represent a loss of face for United after they opposed planning permission for it prior to its opening in 2015.

Arriving late to home matches isn't a good look either, though, and not ideal for United's preparations ahead of games.

The Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw by Valencia and lost 1-0 to Juventus, though the hosts were fortunate not to concede several more in the latter match.

United host Young Boys in the final home match of the Champions League group stage on November 27, so they'll need to have found a solution by then.