Eden Hazard Not Thinking About January Transfer from Chelsea, Says Brother

Eden Hazard made the right call by staying at Chelsea beyond the summer, according to his younger brother and former Blues hopeful Thorgan, who added that his sibling is "not thinking about a move right now."

Speculation regarding Hazard's future and a potential move to Real Madrid was rampant in the summer, but the Belgian is back enjoying top form under Maurizio Sarri, with eight goals in 12 games. Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Evening Standard's Joe Krishnan), Borussia Monchengladbach star Thorgan said:

"Eden made the right decision to stay at Chelsea. Chelsea weren't keen on selling him, and he had a strong start of the season.

"Real Madrid are in a complex period. They sacked their manager, key players left. They have to rebuild.

"I think Eden will see what happens at the end of the season. I know him. He's not thinking about a move right now.

"He will give everything for Chelsea. He doesn't want a clash with his club either. If he ever leaves, he will play it correctly."

