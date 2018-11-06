Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Tuesday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi could make his return from a fractured arm when Barcelona travel to Inter Milan on Tuesday and will look to extend their UEFA Champions League run to four wins in succession.

The Blaugrana are perfect thus far in Group B and can guarantee their qualification for the knockout stages if they win at the San Siro, having already defeated the Nerazzurri in Catalonia to move six points clear in their pool.

Tuesday will feature several showdowns between European heavyweights, too, as Atletico Madrid prepare to host Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain travel to face Napoli.

Atleti are seeking revenge for the 4-0 humiliation they suffered in Germany a fortnight ago, while Napoli are hoping to improve upon the 2-2 draw they clinched in Paris last month.

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool face PSV Eindhoven and Red Star Belgrade home and away, respectively, and are each big odds favourites to notch midweek wins.

Tuesday's Schedule, Predictions

AS Monaco 2-1 Club Brugge, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Red Star Belgrade 0-3 Liverpool, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Inter Milan 2-3 Barcelona, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 PSV Eindhoven, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Napoli 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

Schalke 1-0 Galatasaray, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision (U.S.)



Porto 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision (U.S.)

B/R Live provides UEFA Champions League live-stream coverage in 2018-19, while Watch TNT, fuboTV and Univision Deportes will also provide coverage in the United States. Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via the BT Sport app.

Match Odds

AS Monaco (23-20), Draw (11-5), Club Brugge (5-2)

Red Star Belgrade (14-1), Draw (13-2), Liverpool (4-25)

Atletico Madrid (3-4), Draw (27-10), Borussia Dortmund (37-10)

Inter Milan (23-10), Draw (13-5), Barcelona (11-10)

Tottenham Hotspur (33-100), Draw (4-1), PSV Eindhoven (15-2)

Napoli (23-10), Draw (23-10), Paris Saint-Germain (5-4)

Schalke (3-5), Draw (11-4) Galatasaray (24-5)

Porto (7-20), Draw (15-4), Lokomotiv Moscow (15-2)

All odds provided courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

It's difficult to imagine there's such thing as a good time to face Barcelona, but Inter will fancy their chances against the Blaugrana this Tuesday more so now than they would have any other time in recent years.

Manager Luciano Spalletti has the Nerazzurri running in fine condition and having lost just once in their last 10—the 2-0 humbling they suffered at the Camp Nou in late October.

They're up to second in Serie A and look the best they have done in a number of years, although that won't change the sense of dread one's bound to feel seeing a recovering Messi on the squad sheet:

Spalletti addressed the media prior to Tuesday's home clash and unsurprisingly said he'd rather face a Barcelona lineup sans Messi: "I'd rather he didn't play. When he's on the pitch, he makes Barça a spectacularly strong [attacking] force."

There's no guarantee the Argentinian will suit up come Tuesday. Barely two weeks have passed since he fractured the radial bone in his right arm against Sevilla on October 20, but his determination to get back and help his side has led to a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Atletico add to the contingent of Spanish teams currently struggling with absences and prepare to host Dortmund at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday in the midst of some up-and-down form.

Diego Costa, Diego Godin and Koke all missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Leganes due to injury, and there aren't any assertions the key trio will be back in time for Tuesday's home clash against Dortmund.

Despite a crucial character missing in each portion of the attack, defence and midfield, Los Rojiblancos will hope they have the depth to overcome the Black and Yellows, who are undefeated in 16 competitive matches this season.

Lucien Favre's injection of quality at the Dortmund helm has helped renew a sense of competition in the Bundesliga, though the coach told the media his focus is now entirely on Europe, via AS:

It will be a tense meeting in Naples, too, as Napoli chief Carlo Ancelotti looks to preserve an unbeaten slate against former club PSG.

The Partenopei return to the Stadio San Paolo in hot form after thumping Empoli 5-1 on Friday, where hat-trick hero Dries Mertens hit top form at an opportune moment, per OptaPaolo:

But Ancelotti was full of praise for his upcoming opponents in the build-up to Tuesday and is clearly aware of the threat facing his side after their 2-2 draw in the first clash two weeks ago.

He told Telefoot (h/t AS) that Kylian Mbappe is a particular menace to keep an eye on alongside team-mate Neymar:

"He is a credible candidate to take the place of these champions [Ronaldo and Messi] who win all the trophies. I think that Mbappe and Neymar can be the successors of Ronaldo and Messi.

"If he [Mbappe] does not win the Ballon d'Or this year, he will win it in the coming years without any problem. All teams dream of having him."

PSG have looked somewhat rattled at times this term when teams don't pay them as much respect, and Napoli will hope they can increase the one-point gap separating them in Group C.

Liverpool are almost guaranteed to win in their trip to Belgrade—Red Star have conceded 10 while scoring once in three group games this season—and they could move three points in front if Napoli and PSG draw in Naples.