NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Kyle Korver Trade and Kings Bigs

Three weeks is apparently more than enough time for NBA teams to discover their flaws.

While the 2018-19 campaign only tipped off in the middle of October, some clubs have already seen both a disconnect between personnel and realistic timelines and roster redundancies.

Those two issues spawned the most recent activity on the trade rumor mill, which we'll dissect below.

Kyle Korver Requested Trade?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are crashing and burning at a rapid rate after LeBron James' departure this summer.

Former coach Tyronn Lue couldn't survive an 0-6 start, J.R. Smith is eyeing the exits and a fellow veteran has reportedly been doing the same for quite some time.

According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, 37-year-old sharpshooter Kyle Korver requested a trade once James announced his decision this summer. But the roots of this request go back even further.

In July 2017, Korver inked a three-year, $22 million deal to remain in Cleveland. But since LeBron's future was uncertain even then, the contract came with an understanding that "if LeBron were to leave, the Cavs would either trade Korver or buy him out of the deal so he could move his family to his next team during the summer," Vardon wrote.

Obviously, that didn't happen. And it's unclear when—or even if—such a transaction would take place.

If the Cavs move him, Vardon reports "they would want maximum value in return, like a first-round pick." In a vacuum, that might not sound egregious, since the Association is perimeter-crazed at the moment, and Korver's career 43.12 three-point conversion rate is tied for sixth-highest all-time.

But the deeper one examines Korver's trade value, the harder it is to see it being deemed first-round-worthy. He turns 38 in March, hasn't been a regular starter since 2015-16 and ranks 345th among the 419 players to make eight-plus appearances with a 113.0 defensive rating.

While most contenders could use his three ball, they may not covet it at this price point.

Koufos, Labissiere Staying in Sacramento?

While the 6-4 Sacramento Kings look as talented as they've been in years, this roster isn't without its faults.

It's light on both wings and secondary playmakers, and it appears overcrowded up front. Zach Randolph—Sacramento's leading scorer last season—is out of the rotation, and promising prospects like Harry Giles and Skal Labissiere are struggling to find consistent floor time.

While that sounds like a recipe for change, the team could have other plans.

The Kings "have no intention" of trading veteran center Kosta Koufos as of now, per The Athletic's Jason Jones, and "aren't simply going to give up or give away Labissiere."

The handling of Labissiere makes sense. Still just 22 years old, the 28th pick in 2016 was an elite prospect in the not-so-distant past, praised for his shot-making, defensive versatility and rim protection. While it's concerning he's yet to force his way into the rotation (98 appearances over two-plus seasons), he's still too intriguing to trade at a clearance rate.

The approach with Koufos is more interesting.

While he's a relatively reliable vet—provided he isn't on the wrong end of a Giannis Antetokounmpo posterization—he looks a tad out of place on a young team that last sniffed the playoffs in 2006. Unless the Kings think Koufos can assist in a wildly surprising playoff run, the minutes given to him might be better spent as developmental time for the myriad young bigs.

The fact Koufos isn't signed beyond this season only makes him seem a more logical trade candidate.

But Jones reports Koufos has the trust of both general manager Vlade Divac and coach Dave Joerger. Jones even opines he "wouldn't be surprised to see the Kings make a move to keep him beyond next season."

Granted, takes like these are always subject to change, especially if Sacramento can't sustain its early-season momentum. That said, the Kings don't sound like they're in a hurry to clear up their frontcourt congestion.

