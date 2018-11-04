Michael Thomas Re-Enacts Joe Horn Cellphone TD Celebration vs. Rams

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Sorry, Los Angeles Rams. Michael Thomas had a phone call to make.

The New Orleans Saints' top wide receiver blew past the Rams' secondary and hauled in a critical 72-yard touchdown reception to put his team ahead by two scores in the final stretch of a 45-35 win.

The touchdown was impressive enough, but immediately after crossing the pylon, he ran over to the goal post and pulled out a cellphone from the padding and pretended to make a call.

This is nothing new for a Saints wide receiver, as Joe Horn busted out a similar celebration during a 2003 game against the New York Giants. Teammate Michael Lewis pulled a phone from underneath the padding and gave it to Horn, who then dialed the numbers to make a call.

That 2003 team didn't even make the playoffs, so Thomas' celebration has the chance to be a much more memorable piece of franchise lore if the 7-1 Saints continue to play at this level.

If nothing else, Thomas will be remembered for having a flip phone in 2018.