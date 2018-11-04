Michael Thomas Re-Enacts Joe Horn Cellphone TD Celebration vs. Rams

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls out a cell phone after his 72 yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

Sorry, Los Angeles Rams. Michael Thomas had a phone call to make.

The New Orleans Saints' top wide receiver blew past the Rams' secondary and hauled in a critical 72-yard touchdown reception to put his team ahead by two scores in the final stretch of a 45-35 win.

The touchdown was impressive enough, but immediately after crossing the pylon, he ran over to the goal post and pulled out a cellphone from the padding and pretended to make a call.

This is nothing new for a Saints wide receiver, as Joe Horn busted out a similar celebration during a 2003 game against the New York Giants. Teammate Michael Lewis pulled a phone from underneath the padding and gave it to Horn, who then dialed the numbers to make a call.

That 2003 team didn't even make the playoffs, so Thomas' celebration has the chance to be a much more memorable piece of franchise lore if the 7-1 Saints continue to play at this level.

If nothing else, Thomas will be remembered for having a flip phone in 2018.

