Benfica Reportedly Offer Joao Felix Deal with £105M Clause amid Chelsea Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica have reportedly offered Joao Felix a new contract that includes a £105 million (€120 million) release clause amid rumours he is wanted by Chelsea.

According to the Mirror's Chris Hatherall, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been keeping a close eye on Felix's progress this season. The No. 10's current contract has a release clause of £45 million (€51.5 million).

Per Hatherall, according to sources in Portugal, Felix is on the verge of signing the new contract with Benfica and could put pen to paper Monday.

The 18-year-old has broken into Benfica's first team this season and produced two goals and an assist in 190 minutes of play.

That game time has come across eight appearances, with Felix spending time on both flanks and in an attacking midfield role.

His first goal will live long in the memory for Benfica fans, per Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen:

The teenager has also been impressive with Portugal's under-21 side:

The goal against Wales was his fourth in eight matches for the Selecao's youth side, and if he continues to impress with Benfica's senior team, it may not be too long until Portugal boss Fernando Santos comes calling.

With the youngster now catching the eye of some of Europe's elite, a new deal will help secure his immediate future at Benfica and put the Portuguese club in a stronger position when they come calling.

What's more, staying put will be more beneficial for his development as it gives him the chance to experience first-team football.

At another club—particularly Chelsea, where young players tend to be given very few opportunities—he'd likely only have the chance to play senior football by being loaned out.