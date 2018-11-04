Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan in Disagreement over Contract Length

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly closing in on a return to AC Milan, but the Swede and Rossoneri remain apart on the length of the deal.

Multiple Italian outlets have reported on the negotiations, and according to Turin-based Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Milan have proposed a six-month deal with an option for an extra year. Ibrahimovic wants an 18-month pact, however.



