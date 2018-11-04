Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan in Disagreement over Contract Length

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2018

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 28: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy sits alone on the bench after their 3-2 loss to the Houston Dynamo in their MLS match at StubHub Center on October 28, 2018 in Carson, California. The Galaxy loss leaves them out of this year's playoffs. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly closing in on a return to AC Milan, but the Swede and Rossoneri remain apart on the length of the deal.

Multiple Italian outlets have reported on the negotiations, and according to Turin-based Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Milan have proposed a six-month deal with an option for an extra year. Ibrahimovic wants an 18-month pact, however.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AC Milan to Meet UEFA to Discuss FFP Regulations

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    AC Milan to Meet UEFA to Discuss FFP Regulations

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Douglas Costa, Matuidi Doubts for Juventus vs. Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Douglas Costa, Matuidi Doubts for Juventus vs. Man Utd

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Man City vs. Southampton

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Man City vs. Southampton

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Immobile's Lazio Thump Sorry SPAL

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Immobile's Lazio Thump Sorry SPAL

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia