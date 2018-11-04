Gennady Golovkin Jokes He'll Fight Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Gennady Golovkin doesn't know the identity of his next opponent, but he joked he would entertain a bout with either Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Pressed by TMZ Sports regarding a potential fight with McGregor or Khabib, Golovkin responded with a smile and said he would fight both.

Golovkin (38-1-1) is coming off a majority-decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in September after the two fought to a draw a year earlier.

However, it's fair to assume he wouldn't be interested in entering the Octagon if he were to square off against McGregor or Nurmagomedov. Rather, he would likely take the stance Floyd Mayweather Jr. has taken with Khabib and demand any fight take place as a pure boxing match.

And considering UFC President Dana White told TMZ Nurmagomedov is only willing to fight Mayweather in a mixed martial arts setting, it's fair to assume the same story would hold for any potential bout with Golovkin.

In theory, McGregor—who lost to Khabib via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 last month—would be a more natural sparring partner for Golovkin after he entered the ring against Mayweather in August 2017.

But with his sights set on redemption in the UFC, dreams of a superfight redux may have to be put on the back burner.