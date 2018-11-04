Amway College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The top of the Amway Coaches Poll remained largely intact entering Week 11, as Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan all took care of business on Statement Saturday.

However, there was slight movement in the Top Five after LSU dropped to 7-2 with a 29-0 loss to the Crimson Tide.

Here's a look at how things stand with less than a month remaining until the playoff field is finalized.

Rankings

1. Alabama (63 first-place votes)

2. Clemson (1 first-place vote)

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. West Virginia

9. Washington State

10. LSU

11. Central Florida

12. Kentucky

13. Syracuse

14. Boston College

15. Mississippi State

16. Utah State

17. Fresno State

18. Washington

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Florida

22. NC State

23. Cincinnati

24. Utah

25. Iowa State

Analysis

It turns out the game of the year was a one-sided affair.

While LSU entered Saturday's tilt with surging confidence thanks to wins over Georgia and Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide squashed the Tigers' hopes of an upset with a thorough drubbing that saw them outgain the opposition 576-196.

Heisman Trophy front-runner Tua Tagovailoa scorched LSU's vaunted defense for 344 yards of total offense, and his 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter proved to be icing on the cake:

Now in possession of two losses—albeit quality ones—the Tigers will be fighting an uphill battle to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Elsewhere, the Texas Longhorns' slide down the Amway rankings continued with a 42-41 loss to West Virginia.

Although the Longhorns appeared poised to bounce back from their loss to Oklahoma State when Sam Ehlinger found Devin Duvernay for a go-ahead score with 2:34 remaining, West Virginia signal-caller Will Grier had other plans:

Thanks to Grier's heroics, Texas dropped from No. 15 to No. 19 a week after falling eight spots.

Meanwhile, Georgia was one of the day's biggest winners.

The Bulldogs were tied for fifth in the coaches poll following an impressive win over Florida, and they strengthened their resume with a 34-17 thrashing of No. 12 Kentucky that allowed them to clinch the SEC East.

Now, the Bulldogs are staring at a remaining regular-season slate that includes showdowns with Auburn, UMass and Georgia Tech. They will then have a chance to try to exact revenge for last year's national title game when they square off against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.