Amway College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Amway College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 11 Rankings ReleasedNovember 4, 2018
The top of the Amway Coaches Poll remained largely intact entering Week 11, as Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan all took care of business on Statement Saturday.
However, there was slight movement in the Top Five after LSU dropped to 7-2 with a 29-0 loss to the Crimson Tide.
Here's a look at how things stand with less than a month remaining until the playoff field is finalized.
Rankings
1. Alabama (63 first-place votes)
2. Clemson (1 first-place vote)
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. West Virginia
9. Washington State
10. LSU
11. Central Florida
12. Kentucky
13. Syracuse
14. Boston College
15. Mississippi State
16. Utah State
17. Fresno State
18. Washington
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Florida
22. NC State
23. Cincinnati
24. Utah
25. Iowa State
Analysis
It turns out the game of the year was a one-sided affair.
While LSU entered Saturday's tilt with surging confidence thanks to wins over Georgia and Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide squashed the Tigers' hopes of an upset with a thorough drubbing that saw them outgain the opposition 576-196.
Heisman Trophy front-runner Tua Tagovailoa scorched LSU's vaunted defense for 344 yards of total offense, and his 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter proved to be icing on the cake:
Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team
CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson
From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's
Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry
Bryce Love for Six
Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri
Now in possession of two losses—albeit quality ones—the Tigers will be fighting an uphill battle to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Elsewhere, the Texas Longhorns' slide down the Amway rankings continued with a 42-41 loss to West Virginia.
Although the Longhorns appeared poised to bounce back from their loss to Oklahoma State when Sam Ehlinger found Devin Duvernay for a go-ahead score with 2:34 remaining, West Virginia signal-caller Will Grier had other plans:
Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team
CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson
From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's
Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry
Bryce Love for Six
Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri
Thanks to Grier's heroics, Texas dropped from No. 15 to No. 19 a week after falling eight spots.
Meanwhile, Georgia was one of the day's biggest winners.
The Bulldogs were tied for fifth in the coaches poll following an impressive win over Florida, and they strengthened their resume with a 34-17 thrashing of No. 12 Kentucky that allowed them to clinch the SEC East.
Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team
CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson
From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's
Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry
Bryce Love for Six
Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri
Now, the Bulldogs are staring at a remaining regular-season slate that includes showdowns with Auburn, UMass and Georgia Tech. They will then have a chance to try to exact revenge for last year's national title game when they square off against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
Bama Shuts Out LSU for Statement SEC Win